Displacement Of Palestinians: A New Battle For Jordan

(MENAFN- Jordan Times) As Jordan has only just recovered from the aggression on Gaza and has seen some relief along its northern borders, the issue of displacement has resurfaced once again. This time, it arises either from Gaza, exploiting the humanitarian and catastrophe it faces, or from the occupied West Bank, where Netanyahu's most right-wing continues to escalate security and military tensions.

From the beginning of the aggression on Gaza, Jordan understood that the goal was to displace its people. Alongside its Egyptian brothers and other Arab and international parties, Jordan worked to confront this scheme. Jordan is fully aware that displacement is not just about relocating Gaza's residents to another country; it is about dismantling the Palestinian cause and undermining its major pillars. Amman is cognizant that Israel seeks a Palestine without Palestinians and, through displacement, it seeks to destroy the prospects for a Palestinian state and the right of return.

Jordan, which has already received millions of Palestinians and millions of others due to the region's endless crises and wars, has paid a heavy price in terms of its limited resources and political stability. Each wave of migration-most recently from Syria-has come at a significant cost. Jordan is aware that accepting any number of people from Gaza or elsewhere is no longer acceptable or tolerable, especially given the political implications for Jordan's demographic composition, its national identity, and the Palestinian national identity.

Logic dictates that after all these wars and acts of aggression, the world should seek to resolve the Palestinian issue by granting Palestinians their rights on their national soil. It should not seek solutions to address Israel's so-called security concerns by emptying Palestinian land of its people and displacing them to other countries.

Jordanians will not accept any solution at the expense of their national identity, homeland, and state. Those who truly seek peace must understand that the path to peace lies in granting Palestinians their rights on their land, not through displacement or the illusion of peace based on a scheme that can only be described as a liquidation of the Palestinian cause.