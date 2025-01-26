Arab League Condemns Targeting Of Saudi Hospital In Sudan

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) CAIRO, Jan 26 (KUNA) -- Arab League Secretary General Ahmed Abu al-Gheit strongly condemned on Sunday the targeting of the Saudi Hospital in El-Fasher in Sudan.

The attack, which claimed the lives of innocent civilians, is a "blatant and egregious" violation of international and humanitarian law, noted Abu al-Gheit.

He also denounced the deliberate arson of an oil refinery, north of Khartoum, noting that this "systematic assault" on vital civilian infrastructure exacerbates the country's already dire economic conditions and deepens the suffering of the Sudanese people.

He underscored the imperative of full compliance with the provisions of the Jeddah Agreement for a humanitarian ceasefire, signed in May 2023. The agreement explicitly calls for the protection and respect of all public infrastructure, including medical facilities, hospitals, and essential services such as water and electricity, and firmly prohibits their use for military purposes. (end)

