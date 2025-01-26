Kuwait Amir Congratulates India On Republic Day

( MENAFN - Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Jan 26 (KUNA) -- the Amir Meshal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber on Sunday sent a cable to Indian President Droupadi Murmu, congratulating her on the occasion of her country's Republic Day. In the cable, His Highness the Amir wished the President of India lifelong wellness and her country and its friendly people more progress and prosperity. (end) mt

