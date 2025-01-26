Kuwait Amir Congratulates India On Republic Day
1/26/2025 5:07:43 AM
KUWAIT, Jan 26 (KUNA) -- His Highness the Amir sheikh Meshal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah on Sunday sent a cable to Indian President Droupadi Murmu, congratulating her on the occasion of her country's Republic Day.
In the cable, His Highness the Amir wished the President of India lifelong wellness and her country and its friendly people more progress and prosperity. (end)
