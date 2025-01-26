Kuwait Youth Body Chief: Culture Conf. Strengthens Arab Unity

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Jan 26 (KUNA) -- Acting Director of the Youth Public Authority Nasser Al-Sheikh affirmed that the Cultural, Art and Literature hosted by Kuwait, aims to strengthen Arab cultural unity.

This came during Al-Sheikh's speech at the opening ceremony of the conference on Sunday under the patronage of of Information, Culture, and State Minister for Youth Affairs, Abdulrahman Al-Mutairi.

He noted that the conference, with participants from GCC countries, Jordan and Morocco, aims to open new horizons for Arab dialogue as well as strengthen cultural unity under human and creative values.

The event includes many dialogue sessions, discussion panels, interactive workshops, and seminars, noting that it continues for three days.

Al-Sheikh stated that this cultural gathering represents an opportunity for elite creative talents from the Gulf, Jordan, and Morocco to exchange experiences and visions and to shape a shared creative future.

He explained that the conference reflects one of the bright milestones that affirms Kuwait's leading role in promoting arts, culture, and literature, expressing pride in Kuwait being selected as the Arab Capital of Culture and Media for 2025.

Al-Sheikh conveyed Minister Al-Mutairi's greetings to all participating delegations, emphasizing the commitment of the Public Authority for Youth to supporting young creative talents in these fields.

The opening ceremony was attended by Director General of the GCC Joint Programme Production Institution Sheikh Mubarak Fahad Al-Jaber Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah, along with other senior officials in the cultural field. (end)

