Media reports Trump permitting Israel to deploy ‘heavy bombs’

(MENAFN) US President Donald has authorized the delivery of 2,000-pound bombs to Israel, overturning a ban imposed under the Biden administration in 2024. The shipment will include 1,800 MK-84 bombs, which were previously held in storage in the US, and is expected to arrive in Israel in the coming days. The Pentagon communicated the decision just before Hamas released four Israeli Defense Forces (IDF) as part of a prisoner swap agreed during the January 15 ceasefire.



The US has historically been a major supplier of military aid to Israel, but the delivery of these large bombs was suspended last year due to concerns about their use in densely populated areas like Gaza. The suspension strained US-Israeli relations, with Israel lobbying for the resumption of such shipments. Trump's decision comes amid ongoing tensions and after significant diplomatic efforts to advance the Israel-Hamas ceasefire agreement.



Israel’s ambassador to the US, Mike Herzog, praised Trump’s role in facilitating the deal, noting that both sides made concessions to bring about progress.

MENAFN26012025000045015687ID1109129894