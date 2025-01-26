Ajith Kumar Conferred With Padma Bhushan SS Rajamouli, Vijay Deverakonda, Others Congratulate Actor

(MENAFN- Live Mint) With Tamil Ajith Kumar was on 25 January honoured with Padma Bhushan , a day before Republic Day 2025, he received congratulatory messages from Tamil Nadu Deputy Chief Udhayanidhi Stalin, filmmaker SS Rajamouli, actors Sivakarthikeyan and Vijay Deverakonda.

Ajith Kumar will be next seen in Vidaamuyarchi which will release on 6 February.

After the Padma honour , Ajith Kumar, in his note wrote, as quoted by India Today,“I am deeply humbled and honoured to receive the esteemed Padma Award by the President of India. I extend my heartfelt gratitude to the Hon'ble President of India, Smt Droupadi Murmu and the Honourable Prime Minister, Shri Narendra Modi for this prestigious honour. It is a privilege to be recognised at such a level, and I am truly grateful for this generous acknowledgement of my contributions to our nation.”

| In charts: India Inc. regains presence in Padma honours list

"At the same time, I am mindful that this recognition is not just a personal accolade, but a testament to the collective efforts and support of many. I would like to express my sincere thanks to the members of the film industry, including my distinguished seniors, various peers, and untold others. Your inspiration, collaboration, and support have been instrumental in my journey, including the pursuit of my passion in other areas as well.", he said.

"I am also grateful for the kind support, over the years, of the motor racing fraternity and the sports pistol and rifle shooting community. I thank the Madras Motor Sports Club (MMSC), the Federation of Motor Sports Clubs of India (FMSCI), the Sports Development Authority of Tamil Nadu (SDAT), the National Rifle Association of India, and the Chennai Rifle Club for their encouragement of sports and the community of sportspeople (sic)," he further wrote.