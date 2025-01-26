(MENAFN) Slovak Prime Robert Fico stated that Ukraine will never join and is unlikely to succeed in its EU membership bid. Speaking on STVR’s ‘Saturday Dialogues,’ Fico expressed skepticism about Ukraine’s future in both organizations, emphasizing that NATO membership was one of the primary issues contributing to the ongoing conflict between Ukraine and Russia.



Fico, who has taken a critical stance on Western policies regarding the Ukraine conflict, has frozen Slovakia’s military aid to Ukraine and opposed NATO membership for Kiev since taking office. He criticized Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, accusing him of prolonging the war by rejecting ceasefire talks. Fico also pointed to missed opportunities for peace early in the conflict, particularly a failed peace agreement in April 2022, suggesting that Western interference pushed Ukraine into a prolonged conflict.



The Slovak leader warned that Ukraine, if it does not pursue peace talks soon, risks losing a significant portion of its territory and becoming more reliant on foreign aid. Fico has advocated for peace initiatives led by countries like China and Brazil, offering Slovakia as a potential venue for peace negotiations between Moscow and Kiev.

MENAFN26012025000045015687ID1109129853