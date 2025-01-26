Hamas releases four female Israeli hostages

(MENAFN) Hamas has released four Israeli female hostages as part of a ceasefire agreement with Israel, transferring them to the Red Cross. In return, Israel is set to release 200 Palestinian prisoners, including many serving life sentences. The hostages, members of a surveillance unit, were captured during Hamas’ October 7, 2023 attack on Israel’s Nahal Oz military base.



The exchange was broadcast live, showing Red Cross representatives and Hamas officials signing the agreement. The Israeli soldiers, aged between 19 and 20, were escorted by armed guards before being handed over to the Red Cross and transported to safety. The Israel Defense Forces confirmed the release, and the soldiers are expected to undergo medical checks before reuniting with their families.



This release is part of a broader ceasefire deal mediated by Qatar, Egypt, and the US, which includes the gradual exchange of hostages and prisoners over three phases. The agreement also includes plans for the return of deceased captives from both sides.



MENAFN26012025000045015687ID1109129839