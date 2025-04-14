Many UAE Workplaces Push For Miscarriage Leave To Support Grieving Parents

A growing number of companies across the UAE are stepping forward to offer miscarriage bereavement leaves, marking a significant shift in workplace wellness policies in the region.

The move comes as global and local data reveal the urgent need for such measures: over one in 5 pregnancies end in miscarriage - a statistic that holds true in the UAE as well.

Despite the emotional and physical toll, 95 per cent of affected employees, both women and men, report taking no time off work to recover after loss of pregnancy, the data state further.

'Painful blind spot in corporate empathy'

Armin Jamula, Co-Founder of ItsHerWay, said,“Leave of Absence sheds light on a topic often left unspoken in our region. When parents are expected to return to work the day after a miscarriage, it reveals a painful blind spot in corporate empathy. Our pledge is a call to action, to normalise such an important dialogue and encourage actionable change that offers both women and men the space to process their grief after loss.”

The initiative is already gaining traction, with businesses and HR leaders across the UAE expressing interest in adopting the policy.

Myra Bennett, Principal Consultant, Genie Recruitment, said,“From what I've seen through my work with clients, some businesses do offer compassionate leave for pregnancy loss. It may not be as long as maternity leave, but the gesture itself makes a huge difference. Giving parents time and space to process something so life altering shows genuine care. It also sends a message that employees are valued as people, not just as a number.”

HR can consider partnering with therapists

HR professionals explained when employers acknowledge experiences like this, they're not crossing personal boundaries but are simply creating space for empathy.

“A small check-in or kind words like, 'You're not alone, and we're here if you need anything,' might seem simple but it can mean everything. It's about knowing someone sees you at your lowest and chooses to support rather than look away. There's also a real opportunity for companies to do more.”

Professionals pointed out a truly empathetic workplace doesn't just celebrate milestones; it acknowledges pain.

Fatima Ahmed, Associate Vice President Happiness, Pathfinder Global FZCO, said“Managers must be dedicatedly trained to respond with empathy, privacy, and cultural sensitivity, ensuring no woman feels alone or judged in her most vulnerable moment. This isn't just policy, it's leadership with heart.”

They also emphasised the importance of partnering with local therapists or support specialists -- for example, providing HR teams with a dedicated contact they can reach out to when a situation arises making a significant difference.

Zaid Alhiali, co-founder at Marc Ellis, said,“If needed we can also support mental health support by partnering with a reputable mental health organisation. We can also offer in some cases flexible return to work policy or remote work option for some time until they are physically able to return to office. By implementing policies like these, we create a workplace that doesn't just function well - it supports people when they need it most.”

What the law says

Khaleej Times consulted a legal expert to clarify whether female employees who experience the loss of an unborn child are eligible to apply for maternity or bereavement leave under current policy.

Ashish Mehta, Managing Partner, Ashish Mehta Associates LLC said,“Pursuant to Article (30) clause 1, of the UAE Employment Law, a female employee is entitled to a maternity leave of 60 days, whereby the first 45 days are for full wage; and the subsequent 15 days are with half wage. Furthermore, by the provisions of Article (30) clause 3, a female employee is entitled to avail full maternity leave in accordance with the provisions of Article (30) clause 1, if the delivery took place six months or more after pregnancy, regardless of whether the foetus was born dead (i.e., still born) or born alive and died subsequently.”

As for bereavement leave, an employee subject to the UAE Employment Law is entitled to avail three days' paid bereavement leave upon the death of a child.

The paid bereavement leave, upon loss of a child, may be availed by both female and male employees.

Mehta added,“There are no specific provisions within Article (32) of the UAE Employment Law on the specific age of the deceased child, for an employee to seek bereavement leave.

“Our assumption is that if the bereavement leave is sought for loss of an unborn child, then the provisions of Article (30) clause 3 may be taken into consideration. Thereby, foetuses aged six months and more, would be considered a baby. Likewise, stillbirths and postnatal deaths after pregnancies lasting six months or more would qualify in the given circumstances.”