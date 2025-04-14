Federal Funding Frozen For Harvard After Clash With Trump Administration

MENAFN - IANS) Washington, April 15 (IANS) Harvard University is facing a major financial setback after the Donald Trump administration imposed a freeze on $2.2 billion in federal funding, following the university's refusal to comply with a list of sweeping demands related to governance, campus policies, and civil rights enforcement.

The demands, originally issued in early April, called for the dismantling of diversity, equity, and inclusion (DEI) offices, cooperation with immigration authorities in screening international students, and sweeping reforms to hiring, admissions, and internal governance.

On Friday, the administration escalated the situation by sending a more detailed list of requirements, including an audit of student and faculty political views. Harvard responded by publishing the letter and rejecting the proposed terms.

In a public letter addressed to students and faculty, Harvard President Alan Garber affirmed the university's refusal to yield to government pressure.“We will not negotiate over our independence or constitutional rights,” Garber wrote.“No government should control what a private university teaches or whom it hires and admits.”

The Trump administration's Joint Task Force to Combat Anti-Semitism responded by announcing the suspension of multi-year federal grants totaling $2.2 billion and a halt on $60 million in existing government contracts.

The task force criticised Harvard's position, stating,“Harvard's response today reflects a mindset of entitlement that must be addressed. Taxpayer funding carries with it the duty to uphold civil rights protections.”

The move comes in the wake of rising tensions on US campuses, many of which have been rocked by protests over Israel's ongoing war in Gaza.

Several demonstrations escalated into confrontations with law enforcement and counter-protesters. Critics, including President Donald Trump and several Republican lawmakers, have accused student protesters of supporting Hamas, which the US government designates as a terrorist organisation.

In March, the Department of Education launched investigations into 60 institutions over alleged anti-Semitic incidents, including Harvard. The funding freeze follows a prior review of $9 billion in federal support linked to the university and its affiliates.

Garber emphasised that Harvard remains committed to open dialogue but warned against overreach by political powers.“We are open to new ideas, but we will not comply with demands that exceed the lawful authority of any administration,” he stated.

The situation at Harvard contrasts sharply with Columbia University, which recently agreed to a set of reforms in response to similar federal scrutiny.

Meanwhile, two organizers of pro-Palestinian protests at Columbia are facing legal action by immigration authorities.

Harvard, which posted a $45 million surplus on $6.5 billion in revenue last fiscal year, now faces a high-stakes confrontation that could reshape the relationship between elite academic institutions and the federal government.