UAE Announces Resumption Of Flights To Syria, Says GCAA

The UAE's General Civil Aviation Authority has announced late on Monday the resumption of flights to Syria.

“The General Civil Aviation Authority announced the resumption of air flights between the United Arab Emirates and the Syrian Arab Republic. Joint coordination is currently underway to complete the necessary procedures for restarting flights between the two countries, in a manner that enhances air traffic and supports passenger and cargo movement between them,” GCAA said in a statement late on Monday.

Countries suspended flights to and from Syria due to civil war in the Arab country.

Ashhad Al-Salibi, head of the Syrian Civil Aviation and Air Transport Authority, announced the resumption of international flights to and from Damascus International Airport from January 7.

International flights resumed to Syria for the first time after rivals toppled former president Bashar Al Assad. Syrian Air operated a flight to Sharjah International Airport from Damascus in January, making it the first international commercial flight from the Syrian capital.

Last week, the General Civil Aviation Authority of Saudi Arabia also announced that a team will visit Syria to prepare for resuming flights between the two countries.