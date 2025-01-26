عربي


Arab Volleyball: Zamalek Beat Al Ahly To Lift Trophy In Doha

1/26/2025 4:34:14 AM

Doha: Zamalek SC claimed the title of the 43rd Arab Clubs Men's Volleyball Championship for the third time in its history after defeating fellow Egyptian team Al Ahly in their final match in Abdullah bin Suhaim Hall at Qatar Club yesterday. Zamalek won 25-21, 25-18, 25-20.

After the match, President of Qatar Volleyball Association Ali Ghanem Al Kuwari and President of the Arab Volleyball Federation sheikh Ali bin Mohammed Al Khalifa crowned Zamalek with the championship cup and Gold medals, Al Ahly with silver medals, and Al Seeb of Oman with bronze medals.

The Peninsula

