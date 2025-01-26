Saadi Guides Sun Amer To Ras Umm Hasah Cup Title

(MENAFN- The Peninsula)
Doha, Qatar: Jockey Soufiane Saadi produced a superb ride as Khalid Mohammed S Al Harami-owned Sun Amer clinched the Ras Umm Hasah Cup at Al Uqda Racecourse yesterday.
Trained by Rashid Mohammed Alathba, the six-year-old displayed remarkable determination in the 1300m Purebred Arabian Conditions feature race, battling fiercely in the final strides to secure a narrow neck victory over Mared Al Jasra and claim the prestigious title.
The win marked a double for Saadi, who earlier guided Alban Elie De Mieulle-trained Wafei to victory in the Thoroughbred Handicap 70-90 (Class 3) race.
The Qatar Racing and Equestrian Club's (QREC) 10th Al Uqda Race Meeting featured seven races, with Hadlan, ridden by Saleh Faraj Al Otaibi, securing the Local Purebred Arabian Handicap 80-110 title. Jassim Ghazali-trained Valiant Knight emerged victorious in the Thoroughbred Graduation Plate with Marco Casamento in the saddle.
In the Local Purebred Arabian Novice Plate, Fayos Martin Borja steered Deauville to success, while Saleh Faraj Al Otaibi partnered with Salem Fadgham Al Hajri-trained Abr Al Bahr to claim the Local Thoroughbred Handicap 0-45 trophy.
The meet opened with Saigon Dream posting a two-length victory in the Thoroughbred Maiden Plate, guided by Szczepan Mazur.
10th Al Uqda Race Meeting
Ras Umm Hasah Cup
WINNERS: (Horse, Trainer, Jockey)
Ras Umm Hasah Cup - Purebred Arabian Conditions (Class 2) Sun Amer, Rashid Mohammed Alathba, Soufiane Saadi
Local Purebred Arabian Handicap 80-110 (Class 2)
Hadlan, Wasim Al Sahn, Saleh Faraj Al Otaibi
Thoroughbred Handicap 70-90 (Class 3)
Wafei, Alban Elie De Mieulle, Soufiane Saadi
Thoroughbred Graduation Plate (3yo Only) (Class 4)
Valiant Knight, Jassim Ghazali, Marco Casamento
Local Purebred Arabian Novice Plate (Class 5)
Deauville, Mohamed Khaled Elahmed, Fayos Martin Borja
Local Thoroughbred Handicap 0-45 (Class 6)
Abr Al Bahr, Salem Fadgham Al-Hajri, Saleh Faraj Al Otaibi
Thoroughbred Maiden Plate (Class 6)
Saigon Dream, Mohammed Ghazali, Szczepan Mazur
