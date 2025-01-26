Thai Ambassador, Zulal Wellness Resort Discuss Resort's Alignment With QNV 2030

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: Zulal Wellness Resort by Chiva-Som, the Middle East's largest immersive wellness destination and is established by the acclaimed Thai wellness resort Chiva-Som, had the honour of welcoming Ambassador of the Kingdom of Thailand to the State of Qatar H E Sira Swangsilpa along with his crew.

The visit aimed to strengthen ties, celebrate Thai contributions to the resort, and highlight its alignment with Qatar National Vision (QNV) 2030.

During the visit, Ambassador Swangsilpa engaged in discussions with Basel Shammout, Head of Operations and Advisor to the Chairman, and Ammar Samad, General Manager. The conversations focused on the wellbeing of Thai family members employed at Zulal Wellness Resort. The ambassador also gained deeper insight into the resort's wellness philosophy, which combines modern health practices with Traditional Arabic and Islamic Medicine (TAIM).

The discussions underscored Zulal Wellness Resort's role as a key player in supporting Qatar National Vision 2030, particularly in promoting public health and enhancing quality of life. The ambassador commended the resort for being a trailblazer in holistic health and sustainability, recognising its unique achievement of being the first wellness destination to blend TAIM with modern therapies.

The visit included a TAIM Talk session, a tour of the property, and a wellness lunch hosted at Al Sidr Restaurant. Ambassador also participated in a mangrove planting activity alongside Thai family members, emphasising Zulal's commitment to environmental conservation.

Reflecting the resort's core belief that personal wellbeing is intrinsically tied to the health of the environment, the ambassador visited Zulal's dedicated Mangrove Education Centre, which showcases the ecological importance of Qatar's mangroves. He also had the unique opportunity to plant his own mangrove tree, symbolising conservation efforts that align with the resort's sustainability goals.

Ammar Samad, General Manager of Zulal Wellness Resort by Chiva-Som, commented,“We are deeply honoured to have hosted Ambassador Swangsilpa and his team. This visit celebrates our shared values of wellness, community, and environmental conservation. Family Wellness and Sustainability are the keys in shaping the future of wellness. As part of our family focus, we educate young and old about sustainable living practices. We remain committed to creating a holistic wellness destination that also serves as a sustainable model for the future, supporting Qatar National Vision 2030.”

Located on the coast of northern Qatar, Zulal is inspired by the Arabic word for 'pure natural water' and is the first wellness resort in the world to blend the holistic wisdom of Traditional Arabic Islamic Medicine (TAIM) with modern therapies and health practices. Aiming to inspire positive and sustainable lifestyle change, the property offers two distinct wellness experiences. Zulal Serenity is a child-free oasis designed for reflective and mindful wellbeing journeys while Zulal Discovery invites guests of all ages, particularly families, to reconnect and explore the joys of healthy living through a wellness lifestyle.