J&K Bank Eid Record: 9.54 Cr Transactions, Rs 13,900 Cr In 6 Days

Ashraf Sultan, Proprietor of Azka Namkeen, highlighted the bank's efficiency during the festive rush.“Eid is the busiest time for us, and JK Bank's digital services handled the surge exceptionally well. Our UPI transactions were processed instantly, ensuring a hassle-free experience for customers. This is the kind of banking reliability we need,” he said.

Sameer Mushtaq from Anantnag echoed similar sentiments.“In the past, festive seasons meant delays in digital payments, but this Eid was different. JK Bank's mPay and UPI services worked flawlessly, making transactions quick and effortless. They have truly revolutionized banking in Jammu & Kashmir.”

Traders also acknowledged the seamless experience provided by the bank. Irfan Sofi of Sofi Electronics in Sopore said,“With such a high volume of transactions, one would expect glitches, but JK Bank ensured a smooth experience. The digital infrastructure held strong, proving that they are the backbone of the valley's financial ecosystem.”

A staggering 3.07 crore transactions amounting to ₹5,383 crores were processed through the bank's mPay Delight+ platform, while its UPI services recorded 6.07 crore instant payments worth ₹4,563 crores. The remaining volumes were managed through ATMs, Kiosk Banking, and other digital channels.

Despite handling three times the normal transaction volume, JK Bank maintained 100% platform availability during peak periods, successfully processing over 13,000 transactions per minute without a single service disruption.

A senior executive at JK Bank attributed this success to the bank's commitment to technological advancement.“Our unwavering dedication to seamless digital banking is reflected in these remarkable numbers. The trust our customers place in us drives our continuous investment in technology. While breaking records with 9.54 crore transactions worth ₹13,900 crores is significant, our true achievement lies in delivering flawless services round the clock. Our teams worked tirelessly to ensure a smooth and festive experience for our customers,” the executive said.

JK Bank's robust digital infrastructure has not only facilitated effortless transactions but has also significantly contributed to the region's digital economy, making this Eid a truly cashless and convenient celebration for its customers.

