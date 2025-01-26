Al Jazeera Presents Program About Azerbaijani Mugham
Date
1/26/2025 3:11:36 AM
(MENAFN- AzerNews)
Laman Ismayilova
The Qatari television channel Al Jazeera has presented a program
about Azerbaijani mugham, Azernews reports.
The channel's journalist Nick Clark featured an interview with
People's Artist of Azerbaijan Alim Gasimov and Honored Artist of
Azerbaijan Fargana Gasimova in the half-hour program.
He noted that Alim Gasimov is a master whose voice captivates
audiences around the world, and his performance brings the ancient
art into the contemporary world.
Performers Alim Gasimov and Fargana Gasimova shared their
thoughts on the art of mugham.
Mugham, renowned as the major genre of Azerbaijan's classical
folk music, has gone through a long path of development.
The mugham modes are associated not only with scales but with an
orally transmitted collection of melodies and melodic fragments
that performers use in the course of improvisation.
The mugham contains seven main modes - Rast, Shur, Segah,
Shushtar, Bayaty-Shiraz, Chahargah, Humayun, and three collateral
kinds - shahnaz, sarendj, chargah in some other forms..
In 1960-1970, a completely new mugham style emerged in
Azerbaijan.
Vagif Mustafazade is considered the founder of the Azerbaijani
jazz-mugham, who blended the two music styles.
In 2003, UNESCO proclaimed Azerbaijani Mugham a "Masterpiece of
the Oral and Intangible Heritage of Humanity". It was added to the
UNESCO Intangible Cultural Heritage List in 2008
Nowadays, mugham art continues to live in the hearts of the
Azerbaijani people.
