Israeli Occupation Attack Injures Five In S. Lebanon

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) BEIRUT, Jan 26 (KUNA) -- Five people were wounded in an Israeli attack on Kafr Kala Village in southern Lebanon early Sunday, according to local reports.

The attack came after people crossed a barricade put up by Israeli occupying forces, while they sought to return to their homes in the border area, Lebanon's state-owned news agency reported.

Israeli occupying forces are still stationed in the border area after a deadline for their pullout of south Lebanon passed.

The Lebanese on Saturday urged people not to hurry to flow to southern border areas as the 60-day deadline ended on Sunday.

The Israeli occupation said on Friday its forces would remain on the ground beyond the Sunday deadline stipulated in the U.S.-brokered ceasefire that halted last year's war on Lebanon.

Under the deal, Israeli occupying forces should pull out of south Lebanon as Hezbollah's weapons and fighters were removed from the area and the Lebanese army deployed, within a 60-day period, which ended on Sunday morning. (end)

