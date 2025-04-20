Protests Erupt Across US Against Trump's Policies

MENAFN - Pajhwok Afghan News) KABUL (Pajhwok): Thousands of people have staged protests against President Donald Trump in several states across the US, including Washington, says a media report.

Opponents of the Trump administration took to the streets of communities, large and small, across the US on Saturday, decrying what they perceive as threats to the nation's democratic ideals, the Associated Press reported.

The various events ranged from a march through midtown Manhattan and a rally in front of the White House to a demonstration at a Massachusetts commemoration of "the shot heard 'round the world" on 19 April 1775, marking the start of the Revolutionary War 250 years ago.

Protesters in New York, Washington, Texas and San Francisco condemned Trump's harsh immigration policies with slogans such as "No kings in America," "Immigrants are welcome" and "Impeach and remove."

In San Francisco, protesters gathered on the beach to form the phrase "Impeach and Remove" and raised the American flag as a sign of protest.

