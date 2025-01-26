Balkh Residents Demand Museum To Preserve Artifacts

(MENAFN- Pajhwok Afghan News)

MAZAR-I-SHARIF (Pajhwok): Residents of northern Balkh province, along with local archaeologists, are urging the to establish a modern, well-equipped museum to safeguard the ancient artifacts.

They say that such a museum would not only protect Afghanistan's cultural heritage but could also boost and government revenue by showcasing the province's rich historical treasures.

Officials from the Balkh Department of Information and Culture have acknowledged the issue, saying that around 1,000 ancient artifacts are currently stored in the province. Some of these items have a history spanning over 5,000 years.

Ghulam Rasoul, a Balkh resident, considers the lack of a dedicated museum a significant gap, urging the government officials to act quickly to create a well-equipped space to safeguard these ancient items.

Rasoul points out that Balkh is one of the most historically significant provinces in the country, rich in both historical artifacts and ancient sites.

He stresses the need for the government to prioritize the protection of these cultural treasures.

Zabiullah Akhtari, an archaeologist in the province, said that Balkh has been home to historical artifacts for centuries. However, due to the absence of a suitable museum, many of these artifacts are currently stored in containers.

He emphasizes that these items are vital to the national identity and should be preserved in a standard, equipped museum.

Abdul Qayyum Ansari, a cultural affairs analyst in Balkh, said that some of these artifacts, which are over 5,000 years old, have been excavated from underground and are currently locked away in containers.

He argues that displaying these artifacts could also serve to attract tourists and contribute to the local economy. As a cultural heritage advocate, he expresses a widespread desire among the people for a museum that would showcase Balkh's rich ancient history and protect its valuable artifacts from damage.

While some historical artifacts are displayed in a small museum at the Hazrat Ali Shrine in Mazar-i-Sharif, there is a clear and widespread demand for a comprehensive museum in the province to properly house its historical treasures.

Atta Mohammad Saho, the information officer for the Balkh Department of Information and Culture, acknowledged that the province is home to numerous historical sites and artifacts, with some pieces dating back more than 5,000 years.

Saho also highlighted that, in the past three years, the caretaker government has taken significant steps to curb the smuggling of ancient artifacts and unauthorized excavations at historical sites.

He said,“In some ancient areas of Balkh, excavation and smuggling activities were ongoing. However, since the re-establishment of the Islamic Emirate, excavation and smuggling have been halted. Historical artifacts, ancient monuments, and archaeological sites are fully protected, and unauthorized excavations are prohibited.”

According to the Balkh Department of Information and Culture, the province is home to around 60 ancient monuments and historical sites, most of which are located in Mazar-i-Sharif city and the districts of Balkh, Chaharbolak, Chamtal, and Dawlatabad.

