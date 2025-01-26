Amir Sends Congratulations To Governor-General Of Australia
Date
1/26/2025 1:02:55 AM
QNA
Doha, Qatar: The Amir HH sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani sent on Sunday a cable of congratulations to Governor-General of Australia HE Sam Mostyn, on the occasion of her country's National Day.
