Interstate 91 North At Exit 27 Now Open


1/26/2025 12:30:52 AM

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) State of Vermont


Department of Public Safety


Vermont State Police


Derby Barracks


Press Release – Highway / Traffic Notification



Interstate 91 North at Exit 27 is now open.



Please drive carefully.


EIN Presswire

