Interstate 91 North At Exit 27 Now Open
Date
1/26/2025 12:30:52 AM
(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)
State of Vermont
Department of Public Safety
Vermont State Police
Derby Barracks
Press Release – Highway / Traffic Notification
Interstate 91 North at Exit 27 is now open.
Please drive carefully.
