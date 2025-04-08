Law And Order Deteriorating In Andhra Pradesh, Says Jagan Mohan Reddy

MENAFN - IANS) Amaravati, April 8 (IANS) YSR Congress Party President Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy on Tuesday alleged that the law and order situation in Andhra Pradesh has deteriorated ever since the TDP-led NDA came to power in the state.

The former Chief Minister warned the police not to work like watchmen of the ruling party, saying they would have to pay for their wrongdoings.

He also claimed that the democratic process is at risk with Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu's "manipulative and coercive politics" in local bodies' bypolls.

The YSRCP chief was talking to the media after consoling the family members of party functionary Kuruba Lingamayya, who was murdered in the Ramagiri mandal of the Sri Sathya Sai district.

Jagan Mohan Reddy accused Naidu of trying to grab local bodies where the TDP has no numbers by threatening, using coercive methods, and pressing police into service.

He said that the TDP had just one member in Ramagiri local body while the YSRCP had nine members but the ruling party threatened the YSRCP's members by using the local sub-inspector of police and delayed the voting process.

Jagan Mohan Reddy alleged that Lingamayya was beaten to death by TDP men with a baseball bat. While 20 persons carried out the attack, a case was registered only against two. Three out of the eight witnesses were TDP members, and this was done only to dilute the case, he alleged, adding that the thumb impression of Lingamayya's wife was taken on a paper written by them, and they did not take the version of his son.

"The script is the same elsewhere as well, Chandrababu (Naidu) is making a mockery of democracy by trying to win local bodies even though his party has no numbers by using force and it was seen in Tirupati, Visakhapatnam, Ramakuppam, Attili in West Godavari and other places and it only shows the arrogance of Chandrababu Naidu who wants to show off his power," he said.

The former Chief Minister said YSRCP leaders are attacked at various places - at Nandyala, Mahanandi, Pedakurupadu and other places. From Posana Krishna Murali to Nandigama Suresh, Pinnella Ramakrishna Reddy, Vallabhanenei Vamsi and others, TDP has been carrying out attacks on YSRCP leaders, foisting false cases and putting them in jail with vindictive intent, he claimed.

"TDP is using police and unleashing terror as part of the Red Book Constitution but this phase will not continue forever... days will change and all those who are responsible for the atrocities will have to bear the brunt in the coming days and police should shun away from working as watchmen to Chandrababu Naidu as people are vexed with the coalition and will soon teach it a fitting lesson,” he said.

Earlier, Jagan Mohan Reddy consoled the bereaved family of Lingamayya.

He went into the house of Lingamayya, paid tributes to him and squatted on the floor along with the family members and interacted with them.

He gave a patient hearing when the family members and well-wishers poured out their woes and narrated to him the sequence of events.