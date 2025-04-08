Fieldwork Brewing Co. Partners With San Francisco Catcher Patrick Bailey For Home Run Collab

MENAFN - PR Newswire) Throughout the upcoming season, Fieldwork fans and baseball lovers will get the chance to meet Patrick at select Fieldwork taprooms, exclusive game-day specials, and special collaboration merch. The partnership will culminate in a collaborative beer, brewed hand-in-glove with Patrick and the Fieldwork team. While details are still under wraps, fans can expect a crisp, clutch-worthy pour-built for sunny innings and post-game hangs alike.

"Baseball has been known to bring people together for generations-and so has great craft beer," says Barry Braden, CEO of Fieldwork. "We're all about the sweet spot where tradition meets experimentation, and nobody knows that game better than Patrick Bailey. He's exactly the kind of player that shares our passion for hustle, heart, and exceptional quality."

"When I'm behind the dish, I'm laser-focused on every pitch," Bailey says. "Fieldwork brings that same kind of intensity to their craft. They've got that fearless, 'let's try something new' energy, and I'm excited to be a part of it."

Merchandise featuring the new partnership will be available starting on Friday, April 11 at .

About Fieldwork Brewing Company

Founded in Berkeley, California in 2014, Fieldwork is known for crafting innovative beverages with a focus on quality and community. With eight taprooms and two more coming across Northern California, Fieldwork has become a go-to for drinkers seeking something fresh, bold, and unapologetically local.

About Patrick Bailey

Patrick Bailey is the starting catcher for San Francisco's Major League Baseball team and a 2024 Gold Glove winner. Known for his defensive prowess, leadership, and calm command behind the plate, Bailey has quickly become a fan favorite and cornerstone of the team's future.

