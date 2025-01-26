Shafi Dies At 56: Malayalam Filmmaker Behind, 'One Man Show' Passes Away After Suffering From Stroke. Who Was He?

(MENAFN- Live Mint) Malayalam filmmaker Rasheed M H, fondly known as Shafi, died at the age of 56 in Kochi on Saturday midnight. The filmmaker, known for making light-hearted comedy movies, suffered a stroke on January 16 and was in critical condition.

He breathed his last at 12.25 am, reported PTI citing sources. The news of Shafi's demise was confirmed by Vishnu Unnikrishnan in a post.

"Shafi sir has departed, leaving behind laughter and unforgettable stories that will be cherished forever. Tributes!!," he posted.

Shafi's last rites ceremon will be held on Sunday at 4 pm. The cremation is scheduled for 4 pm on Sunday at the Kaloor Muslim Juma Masjid, reported PTI citing his family members.

Who was Shafi?

Shafi, who started his career as assistant director under noted filmmaker Rajasenan made his mark in the Malayalam film industry with his debut film, 'One Man Show', in 2001.

Over a career spanning two decades, Shafi directed over ten films, earning acclaim for his expertise in comedy.

Shafi's major collaborations in Malayalam film industry

His collaborations with actor Dileep led to several blockbusters, including 'Kalyanaraman', 'Marykkundoru Kunjaadu', and 'Two Countries'.

Among his other celebrated works are 'Pulival Kalyanam', 'Thommanum Makkalum', 'Mayavi', and 'Chattambinadu', solidifying his reputation as a prominent director in Malayalam cinema.

Shafi's last directorial venture

His last directorial venture was the 2022 film 'Aanandam Paramanandam'. According to family sources, his body was shifted to his residence on BTS Road in Edappally, here. It will be kept at the Cochin Service Co-operative Bank Hall, Kaloor, from 9 am to 12 pm on Sunday for the public to pay their last respects.