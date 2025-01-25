Brash Steals The Show With CSI5* Grand Prix Victory

(MENAFN- Gulf Times) Great Britain's Scott Brash on his favourite mount Hello Folie stood out with a flourishing finish in the jump off to clinch the CSI5* – Grand Prix 1.60m class as the third and final round of Doha International Equestrian Tour 2025 concluded at Al Shaqab on Saturday.

Organised by the Qatar Equestrian Federation, Al Shaqab and the Qatar Olympic Committee, the three leg Doha Tour saw participation from elite group of world class riders. At the floodlit Longines Arena at Al Shaqab, Brash topped the marquee event as he combined with 10-year-old Hello Folie to register a fastest round in 43.21 seconds. Belgium's Abdel Said astride Bonne Amie was second (45.24secs), while Portugal's Duarte Seabra was third on Dourados 2 in 46.69secs.

HE Sheikh Joaan bin Hamad al-Thani, President of the Qatar Olympic Committee and Chairman of Al Shaqab, crowned the winners of the CSI5* Grand Prix class.

Brash paid credit to his horse for the victory.“She is an incredible mare, like a tiger and she likes to even all contests. It's our first five-star Grand Prix and I am delighted,” he said.“It's an incredible arena, fantastic atmosphere and the facilities at Al Shaqab are second to none. We are privileged to be here.”

The final day of action witnessed six different rounds for the star, CSI3*, and CSI5* categories at different heights, in addition to a round at a height of 100cm for Future Riders, with more than 330 participations by local and international riders in the various rounds.

Bastida wins CSI3* Grand PrixMeanwhile, Spain's Mariano Martinez Bastida astride Belano Vd Wijnhoeve Z won the CSI3* - Grand Prix - Jump Off - 1.50m class. The pair timed 44.19 seconds to finish ahead of Germany's Janne F. Meyer-Zimmermann on Messi Van 'T Ruytershof, also a bay gelding, who clocked 45.09 seconds. South Africa's Oliver Lazarus on bay mare Butterfly Ennemmel ended up third with a time of 45.88 seconds.

The winners were crowned by Sheikh Mohammed bin Fahad al-Thani, representing Doha Bank, and Sheikh Ahmed bin Noah al-Thani, member of the tournament's organising committee and Secretary General of the Qatar Equestrian Federation.

In the CSI3* - Faults & Time - 1.35m - class.1, Saudi rider Mohammed Alasaker on bay stallion Scoobylensky Theyss claimed the top place in 59.62 seconds. Egypt's Yousef Saad Elhamady astride grey mare Gigi Boss was second with a time of 61.3 seconds, while Qatar's Faleh Suwaid al-Ajmi on bay stallion Quick Bill claimed the third place with a time of 61.85 seconds. The winners were crowned by Hamza al-Kuwari, Member of the Tour's Organising Committee.

Allen takes CSI5* - Faults & Time - 1.45m title

The CSI5* - Faults & Time - 1.45m class was won by Britain's Millie Allen, who rode bay mare Quick Diamant HR with poise to finish with a best flawless time of 58.4 seconds. Italian Emanuele Gaudiano on darkbay stallion Vasco 118 was second, while Austrian Gerfried Puck astride bay mare Equitron Melody Vd Smidshoeve finished third. The winners were crowned by Nasser al-Hajri, Sports Director, Doha International Tour.

Qatar's Faleh al-Ajmi wins CSI1* - Grand Prix

Qatar's rider Faleh Suwaid al-Ajmi excelled in the CSI1* - Grand Prix - Jump Off - 1.25m class, achieving a flawless best time of 38.17 seconds on bay mare La-Fayette-W. La Fayette. Saudi rider Fonoon Alhumaidan on bay gelding Underline des Marais was second in 38.89 seconds, while Qatar's Saad Ahmed al-Saad on bay mare Fashion des DouitsSaad finished third with a time of 39.34 seconds.

The winners were crowned by Mohammed Jaber al-Khayarin, Event Director, Doha International Tour.

CSI1* win for Qatar's Al-Jalandani

Qatar rider Abdulla Khalid al-Jalandani, riding brown mare Irschi stood out claiming the top place in the CSI1* - Immediate Jump Off - 1.15m class class with a flawless best time of 33.68, followed by his compatriot Yaqoub Nasser al-Mass on bay mare Aphrodite S Z in 35.46 seconds. Saudi rider Abdulmohsen Alshammari was third riding bay stallion Kingston and clocking 36 seconds. The winners were crowned by Hamza al-Kuwari, Member of Organising Committee, Doha Tour.

Promising levels in Future Riders' Tour

The National Competition - Optimum Time - 100cm class at the Longines indoor arena saw impressive levels as Qatari rider Khalid Jaber Dharman, riding Inspiration VM Khalid, emerged best with a time of 61.04 seconds, 0.04 parts of a second behind the ideal time.

He was followed in second place by Al-Qaqaa Tamim al-Thani on Bon Suela, finishing 0.65 parts of a second behind the ideal time, while Khalifa Joaan al-Thani on his trusted mount Zion II was third with an ideal time of 59.98 seconds. The winners were crowned and awarded with their prizes by Ahmed Khalid al-Humaidi, Heritage Specialist at Al Shaqab.

Meanwhile, Abdullah al-Qashouti, Doha Tour Director of Marketing and Communications, said championship has become biggest events on the equestrian calendar.“The Doha Tour has quickly established itself as one of the biggest events on the equestrian calendar in just its second edition,” said al-Qashouti.“Over three weeks, more than 80,000 fans attended the event at Al Shaqab, making it a resounding success. The tournament also saw the highest number of horses competing in the region.”

