Danes Building 'Little Copenhagen' In Mykolaiv Region

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) In the Domanivka community of the Mykolaiv region, Danish partners, with support from the GAUFonden and Ramboll foundations, are constructing social housing. Two houses have already been completed, and preparations are underway for the of six more.

Vitaliy Kim, head of the Mykolaiv Regional Military Administration, announced this on Telegram , as reported by Ukrinform.

"In the Domanivka community, Danish partners have built social housing; two houses are ready, and six more are being prepared. The project was implemented with assistance from the GAUFonden and Ramboll foundations and the support of the Danish Embassy in Ukraine. These homes are intended for doctors, police officers, and people without their own housing or those who have relocated to the community from other areas," Kim wrote.

The new housing has been well-received by locals, who have nicknamed the neighborhood "Little Copenhagen." The homes are noted for their high quality and excellent design.

A total of 25 such houses are planned for construction across the Mykolaiv region.

In addition, Danish partners from the UNOPS fund are assisting in establishing a fuel pellet production facility in the Domanivka community. This initiative aims to address the region's energy independence, optimize the use of local resources, and create new jobs.

"I would also like to note that since the beginning of the full-scale invasion, the Mykolaiv region has received EUR 151 million in aid from the Kingdom of Denmark. We thank our partners and continue our work," Kim added.

Photo credit: Mykolaiv Regional Military Administration