Turkish FM To Arrive In Baghdad Sun. For Talks Iraqi Leaders

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) ANKARA, Jan 25 (KUNA) -- Turkish Foreign Hakan Fidan is scheduled to start a visit to Baghdad tomorrow for talks with Iraqi President Abdul-Latif Rashid, Prime Minister Mohammad Shia Al-Sudani, Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Fuad Hussein, and Speaker of the House of Representatives Mahmoud Mashhadani.

On top of the agenda of the meetings are the bilateral relations, the security issues and and current regional developments, Turkiye's Anadolu Agency (AA) reported on Saturday, citing sources.

Fidan is expected to reaffirm Turkiye's desire to advance its relations and cooperation with Iraq based on the results of President Recep Tayyip Erdogan's historic visit to Iraq on April 22, 2024.

He will also emphasize Turkiye's support to the Iraqi government in the face of threats from the Israeli occupation and possible adverse impacts of the developments in neighboring Syria.

During the talks, Fidan will underline Turkiye's satisfaction with the progress made in its security and counterterrorism collaboration with Iraq, particularly regarding Iraq's declaration of the PKK as a "banned organization."

Fidan is also expected to stress that the PKK poses a shared threat to Tأ1⁄4rkiye, Iraq, and Syria, underscoring the need for regional countries to act jointly against the group's attempts to gain legitimacy and expand its influence.

Turkiye's ultimate expectation is that the Iraqi government take decisive steps to completely eliminate terrorists within Iraq, according to the AA report.

Additionally, Fidan will reaffirm Turkiye's commitment to supporting the Development Road Project, and discuss measures to accelerate the implementation of this regional initiative. (end)

