Lavrov, Qatari PM Talk Doha's Mediation In Ukraine
Date
1/25/2025 3:11:32 PM
(MENAFN- AzerNews)
Qatari Prime Minister Mohammed bin Abdul Rahman al-Thani and
Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov discussed Qatar's ongoing
mediation to reunite children separated from their families due to
the Russia-Ukraine conflict, Azernews reports.
The Qatari Foreign Ministry confirmed the phone call, which also
covered strengthening ties and developments in the crisis. Qatar
emphasized its commitment to supporting peaceful solutions through
diplomacy.
Efforts to expand Qatar's mediation are ongoing, according to
Foreign Ministry spokesperson Majid bin Mohammed al-Ansari.
MENAFN25012025000195011045ID1109128935
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.