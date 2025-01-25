عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Lavrov, Qatari PM Talk Doha's Mediation In Ukraine

Lavrov, Qatari PM Talk Doha's Mediation In Ukraine


1/25/2025 3:11:32 PM

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Qatari Prime Minister Mohammed bin Abdul Rahman al-Thani and Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov discussed Qatar's ongoing mediation to reunite children separated from their families due to the Russia-Ukraine conflict, Azernews reports.

The Qatari Foreign Ministry confirmed the phone call, which also covered strengthening ties and developments in the crisis. Qatar emphasized its commitment to supporting peaceful solutions through diplomacy.

Efforts to expand Qatar's mediation are ongoing, according to Foreign Ministry spokesperson Majid bin Mohammed al-Ansari.

MENAFN25012025000195011045ID1109128935


AzerNews

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Stories

Newsletter


Search