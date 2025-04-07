Maha: Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana Provides Relief From Rainy Day Troubles With Pucca Homes

MENAFN - IANS) Latur, 7 April (IANS) The Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana (PMAY), one of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's flagship schemes, has proven to be a blessing for many poor families in Latur, Maharashtra.

Under this scheme, numerous families have successfully secured pucca homes, bringing them much-needed relief from the hardships of rainy days.

Beneficiaries have expressed their heartfelt gratitude to PM Modi for this transformative initiative.

A local beneficiary woman shared her experience with IANS, saying:“Earlier, my house was very small. I faced a lot of trouble during the rainy season. However, after having the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana benefits, our house has become pucca. I am deeply grateful to PM Modi for this gift.”

Venkat, another beneficiary, also expressed his happiness.

“My house has been made permanent due to the PMAY. Previously, my house was kutcha, but after joining the scheme, I received financial assistance of Rs 2.40 lakh, which helped us build a permanent home. I sincerely thank PM Modi,” he said.

Jayant Dutta shared,“Before benefiting from the PMAY, my house was made of mud. Now, after joining the scheme, I have a pucca house, which has significantly improved my living conditions.”

Umesh Pathak praised the scheme, saying:“With the help of the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana, my kutcha house has been transformed into a pucca one. We used to face a lot of difficulties during the rainy season, but now our family is very happy to have a secure home.”

Corporator Gopal Dhanure highlighted the scheme's impact in Latur, saying that many poor families in Latur district have benefited from the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana.

“Kutcha houses have been converted into permanent homes, bringing joy and security to these families. Everyone is grateful to PM Modi for this initiative,” said Corporator Gopal Dhanure.

Launched on June 25, 2015, PMAY is a national programme aimed at providing affordable housing for all, with a target to construct 1.12 crore houses for eligible families in urban areas.

The scheme not only focuses on building houses but also promotes empowerment, with many beneficiaries being women, single mothers, widows, and marginalised communities.

Over 2.67 lakh houses have been approved specifically for women, and 90 houses have been allotted to transgender individuals.

Recently, the Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs (MoHUA) approved the construction of 3.53 lakh more houses under Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana – Urban 2.0 (PMAY-U 2.0).

This expansion covers ten states and Union Territories, including Andhra Pradesh, Bihar, Haryana, and Uttar Pradesh.

The initiative reflects the government's continued commitment to providing secure and dignified living spaces for the country's underprivileged populations.