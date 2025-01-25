Ukraine's Defense Chief Meets With NATO Representation Head

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Defense Rustem Umerov and the Senior Representative to Ukraine Patrick Turner met on Saturday to discuss cooperation with the Alliance.

"During a meeting with the Head of NATO Representation to Ukraine, Patrick Turner, we discussed key areas of collaboration with the Alliance, which remain strategically vital for our nation's defense," Umerov noted.

He updated Turner on the appointment of the head of the Ukrainian team at NATO Security Assistance and Training for Ukraine (NSATU), who will operate from Wiesbaden.

Umerov emphasized that their role will be to coordinate military cooperation with partners, including on delivering security assistance to Ukraine.

According to Umerov, this is an important step to increase the efficiency of our interaction with the Alliance and to further strengthen the country's defense capabilities.

He emphasized the significance of NSATU's work in 2025.

"Enhanced engagement with our allies through this structure will be a key component in achieving our shared goals: ensuring security and stability not just for Ukraine, but for the entire Euro-Atlantic region," Umerov emphasized.

He noted that Ukraine continues to move toward NATO integration, demonstrating alignment with NATO standards, and expressed gratitude to partners for their trust, support, and willingness to cooperate.

