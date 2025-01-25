Some 7,000 Civilians Remain In Pokrovsk, All Children Evacuated
1/25/2025 3:10:44 PM
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) As of today, all children have been evacuated from the front-line town of Pokrovsk, where nearly 7,000 civilians remain.
Around 10,000 people are estimated to remain in the entire community, says the chief of the municipal military administration, Serhiy Dobriak, Ukrinform reports.
"We believe in the armed forces of Ukraine and hope that we will not see urban battles, but we are preparing for them together with the military. Therefore, the need to evacuate remains in place. Currently, about 7,000 people remain in Pokrovsk, and a total of 10,000 across the community. There are no children in the area. In some cases, families with minors returned but they evacuated again," Dobriak said.
According to the official, no Russian reconnaissance and sabotage groups were spotted in town.
“We have the bitter experience of neighboring settlements, already being affected by war, including Avdiivka and Bakhmut, so don't delay the evacuation,” the official stressed, addressing residents.
As Ukrinform reported earlier, 389 more people have evacuated the frontline settlements in Donetsk region over the past 24 hours.
Photo: Kostiantyn Liberov
