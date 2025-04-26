Complete Ban On Flying Drones, Uavs Over Noida International Airport And Surrounding Areas

MENAFN - IANS) Noida, April 26 (IANS) Under the joint directive of the Ministry of Civil Aviation, Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA), and security agencies, Noida International Airport (Jewar) and its surrounding areas have been declared a 'Red Zone.' Flying drones or any type of Unmanned Aerial Vehicles (UAV) in this area has now been completely prohibited.

The move aims to enhance airport security and ensure vigilant monitoring of the airspace.

Officials have warned that operating drones in this restricted area without prior permission will be treated as a serious offense under the Airports Authority of India Act, 1934, and UAV operation regulations.

They said strict legal action would be taken against any individual, organisation, or group found violating these orders.

Speaking on the development, Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police (ADCP) Manish Mishra said, "Noida International Airport is a strategically important infrastructure project. Its security is a top priority. The area was designated a Red Zone by the DGCA and security agencies on October 8, 2024."

He added, "Misuse of drones or UAVs can pose a serious security threat. Hence, this ban has been enforced. We urge citizens to comply with the rules and promptly report any suspicious activity to the police. Strict action will be taken against violators."

Noida International Airport is one of the country's major upcoming aviation hubs, and safeguarding national security and infrastructure are paramount concerns. In line with these priorities, the no-drone zone declaration has been enforced.

Security agencies, in collaboration with the local administration, have strengthened surveillance across the area, utilizing CCTV cameras and other advanced monitoring systems to promptly detect and prevent any unlawful activity.

The airport management has appealed to the public for cooperation, emphasising that following the regulations is crucial for maintaining the safety of the airport and the broader airspace.

Citizens have been advised to immediately alert authorities if they notice any suspicious behaviour.

Following the issuance of this order, drone operations in the Noida International Airport area are strictly prohibited, with stringent legal action promised against any violations.