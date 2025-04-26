403
South Korea Construction Site Collapse Claims Worker's Life
(MENAFN) A fatal accident at a construction site in South Korea on Saturday resulted in one worker's death and another's injury, according to a South Korean news agency, citing local authorities.
The incident occurred around 12:21 p.m. local time (0321 GMT) in Goyang, roughly 20 kilometers northwest of Seoul, when a pile of earth collapsed during the installation of road sewage pipes.
Two men in their 60s were rescued from under the debris. One was found in cardiac arrest and later confirmed dead, while the other sustained injuries.
At the time of the collapse, the workers were engaged in digging and setting up supports. Authorities are investigating the cause of the tragic event.
