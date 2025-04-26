403
Israeli Airstrikes Kill Over 84 in Gaza, Death Toll Hits 51,439
(MENAFN) Israeli airstrikes on the Gaza Strip have killed at least 84 more Palestinians, pushing the death toll from Israel's ongoing offensive, which began in October 2023, to 51,439, according to the Health Ministry on Friday.
The ministry reported that 168 additional people were injured and taken to hospitals in the last 24 hours, bringing the total number of injured to 117,416.
“Many victims are still trapped under the rubble and on the roads as rescuers are unable to reach them,” the statement noted.
The latest strikes follow a surprise aerial offensive by the Israeli military on March 18, which resulted in 2,062 deaths and 5,375 injuries, despite a ceasefire and a prisoner swap deal that went into effect in January.
In November, the International Criminal Court issued arrest warrants for Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and former Defense Minister Yoav Gallant on charges of war crimes and crimes against humanity in Gaza. Israel is also facing a genocide case at the International Court of Justice over its actions in the region.
