EU, U.S. Committed To Promoting Just Peace In Ukraine Tajani

He stated this on the sidelines of an event for his Forza Italia party in Milan, Ukrinform reports, citing ANSA .

"It does not mean that we are enemies of Russia if we say that Russia must respect international law. We are not at war with Russia, but we defend Ukraine's right to be an independent state. All of us in the EU will have a role in peace building and, together with the U.S., we will support policies that lead to achieving the goal of a just peace, not resulting in Ukraine's defeat," Tajani said.

According to him, Italy is no one's enemy, but acts only as a peacemaker.

Tajani commented on a statement by Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov that Rome cannot be involved in a possible peace process to end the Russian war against Ukraine due to its "anti-Russian" stance.

