Andhra Pradesh Emerging India's Drone Manufacturing Hub

(MENAFN- KNN India) Amaravati, Jan 25 (KNN) In an ambitious bid to position itself as the national leader in drone manufacturing, the Andhra Pradesh is making significant strides towards the development of India's first and largest drone city.

The upcoming 300-acre drone city will be located in Orvakal, Kurnool district, marking a transformative chapter for the state's technological landscape.

The announcement was made on January 23, 2025, by K. Dinesh Kumar, the chairman and managing director of the Andhra Pradesh Drone Corporation, during a roundtable focused on the drone sector.

According to Kumar, the development work on the drone city will begin shortly, with land acquisition already completed.

The ambitious project aligns with the vision of Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu, who is determined to establish Andhra Pradesh as the“drone capital” of India.

Kumar highlighted that the drone city will provide a comprehensive ecosystem for drone manufacturing, research, testing, repairs, and development – all within one sprawling facility.

This initiative is expected to create up to 40,000 job opportunities, propelling the state to the forefront of global innovation in drone technology.

Additionally, the state will house the world's largest common drone testing facility, further solidifying its place in the drone industry.

The state government is also rolling out attractive incentives for companies interested in setting up drone operations in any district, creating a conducive environment for the growth of this cutting-edge sector.

In light of these developments, Andhra Pradesh's drone city is poised to not only boost the state's economy but also place India firmly on the map of global drone manufacturing. With the wheels of progress in motion, the future looks promising for this groundbreaking project.

