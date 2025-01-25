Sar-I-Pul Athletes Demand Standard Sport Grounds

(MENAFN- Pajhwok Afghan News)

SAR-I-PUL (Pajhwok): A number of in northern Sar-i-Pul province have expressed concerns about a lack of standard sports grounds, proper equipment, and support, urging the General Director of Sports to address these issues.

The athletes shared their grievances during a meeting with Maulvi Ahmadullah Wasiq, the General Director of the National Olympic Committee and Directorate of Sports and Physical Training. They urged him to prioritize the of sports facilities in the province.

In response, Wasiq promised to take steps to address these concerns, especially in regard to the development of sports grounds.

Bahawuddin Baha, the head of Sar-i-Pul Volleyball Federation, highlighted the shortage of essential resources.

He stated:“We do not have sports grounds, uniforms, or even transportation funding. Although an indoor gymnasium has been built, the municipality has rented it out, and we cannot afford the rent.”

He continued as a result, volleyball matches are being held on dirt and non-standard grounds due to the absence of proper stadiums.

Mahmood Ahmadi, head of Mixed Martial Arts (MMA) in the province, also raised concerns about the lack of facilities for martial arts.

He explained,“Martial arts were recently introduced to Sar-i-Pul, but no equipment has been provided by the concerned directorate. We need sports uniforms and a ring to conduct training and competitions properly.”

Abdulhaq Faizi, the Director of Sports and Physical Training in Sar-i-Pul, stated that the indoor gymnasium and surrounding grounds, which belong to the municipality, would be made available to athletes.

However, he noted that the sports department faces challenges with land availability. While there is one gymnasium, it is not accessible to athletes as it has been rented out, and the costs are prohibitive.

Faizi also emphasized the growing popularity of sports in Sar-i-Pul's districts, stating:“Establishing a sports management office in the Sancharak district is crucial. If such an office is created, it would help resolve the issues faced by athletes in the districts of Kohistanat, Balkhab, Gosfandi, Sozma-Qala, Al-Fath, and Al-Badr.”

In response to these concerns, Maulvi Ahmadullah Wasiq assured the athletes that the sports administration would do whatever it could within its capacity to address their issues.

He told the athletes:“We are working to solve your problems, strengthen the province's sports achievements, and we are pleased to see that athletes from various federations here have accomplished great things.”

Wasiq emphasized that athletes should serve as good representatives of the Islamic community and act as role models, both through their conduct and their achievements.

kk/ma