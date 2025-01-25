SACGC Launches 2Nd Gulf Forum For Gifted Students Sun.

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Jan 25 (KUNA) -- Sabah Al-Ahmad Center for Giftedness and Creativity (SACGC) would launch the second Gulf Forum for Gifted Students on Sunday, with the participation of 80 students from the tenth and twelfth grades and 20 supervisors from the GCC countries.

Director General of SACGC Neda Al-Daihani said, in a press statement on Saturday, that the forum would represent Kuwait's efforts in supporting talents and developing the capabilities of Gulf youth, stressing the center's keenness to continue the success achieved in last year's edition and achieve scientific, cultural, and social goals.

Al-Daihani explained that this year's edition would witness participation from the United Arab Emirates represented by delegations from (Rubu Qarn Foundation), (Hamdan Bin Rashid Center for Giftedness and Innovation), and (Emirates Institutional Education Foundation).

Delegations from Qatar, Saudi Arabia, and Bahrain, as well as talented students from (Sabah Al-Ahmad Center) would also participate in the forum, in the presence of supervisors from government agencies and similar talent centers in GCC countries.

The programs would be held at the Joint Talent Academy affiliated with the center, and would include workshops, training programs, and scientific and recreational trips to the most prominent landmarks in Kuwait.

The trips would include Ahmed Al-Jaber Oil and Gas Exhibition affiliated with Kuwait Oil Company, in addition to field visits to Al-Makashat project in cooperation with the Ministry of Social Affairs and Sheikh Jaber Al-Ahmad Cultural Center.

The closing ceremony of the second Gulf Forum for Gifted Students is scheduled to be held on the 30th of January at the Talent Academy under the patronage and attendance of the Minister of Education Sayed Jalal Al-Tabtabaei. (end)

