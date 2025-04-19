Apple Iphone 17 Pro Max In UAE: Cost, Release Date, Rumoured Specs

As the speculated release date of the iPhone 17 Pro Max draws closer, fans of Apple products have been curious of what the newest product could bring later this year.

In addition, another Apple product piquing everyone's interest is the iPhone Air - the thinnest phone Apple has ever created. Read more details on its highly anticipated release here .

Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.

First, here's everything we know about the iPhone 17 Pro Max, so far:

When will the iPhone 17 Pro Max be released?

According to several media reports, the phone is slated to release between September 11 and 13.

How much will the iPhone 17 Pro Max cost?

As per an earlier Khaleej Times report, the iPhone 16 Pro Max debuted at Dh5,099 in the UAE. While fans hope the iPhone 17 Pro Max will maintain this price point, rumours suggest a potential price increase, possibly tied to the introduction of a rumoured iPhone 17 'Air' - a premium model that could cap the Pro Max's pricing.

Newer reports suggest that the iPhone 17 Pro Max could cost around Dh3,399.

What are the rumoured specs of the iPhone 17 Pro Max?

Apple appears to be shaking things up with the upcoming iPhone 17 Pro lineup, as early reports point to a fresh new design for the rear casing. The tech giant is rumored to be experimenting with a hybrid material approach- combining glass and aluminium - to enhance the phone's durability.

Another major change could come in the form of a redesigned camera system. Leaks hint at a possible horizontal camera layout - an aesthetic shift from the now-familiar square bump seen in recent models. This new arrangement may place the triple-lens system in a horizontal line across the back or maintain the triangular configuration but within a wider, centred bump.

Don't expect a change in physical size, though. Following last year's bump in dimensions for the iPhone 16 Pro and Pro Max, the new models are expected to stay at 6.3 inches and 6.9 inches, respectively.

Under the hood, the iPhone 17 Pro models are likely to be powered by a next-generation A19 Pro chip, built using the advanced 3-nanometer process. This should translate to improved performance and efficiency for Apple's flagship devices in 2025.