Moscow City Tourism Committee Brings 'Moscow Tea Time' to Dubai with 15 Cultural Venues
(MENAFN- B2Press Online PR Service) In 2025, Moscow Tea Time will make the international debut in Dubai, launching across 15 selected restaurants. The city’s rich tea traditions have been revived since the project was first introduced in Moscow in 2023. The Moscow Tea Time initiative will run from April 20 through May 3, 2025, offering guests a unique opportunity to experience the cultural charm of traditional tea rituals.
Dubai - Rooted in centuries of tradition, Moscow’s tea culture is essential to Russia’s national identity and social heritage. The tradition of tea drinking in Moscow dates back to the 17th century. Over time, it evolved into a daily ritual symbolizing hospitality, warmth, and meaningful conversation. In Russian households, afternoon tea was typically served between 4 and 6 PM, offering families and guests a moment of pause and connection.
In Moscow, tea gatherings were often elevated by the presence of the samovar, an iconic metal urn that became a symbol of Russian domestic life. These tea moments were traditionally accompanied by a curated selection of sweets.
Today, this timeless tradition continues to inspire contemporary experiences that bridge the past and the present, celebrating Moscow's enduring role as the cultural and hospitable heart of Russia. During Moscow Tea Time in Dubai, guests of the specially selected restaurants are invited to enjoy an exclusive tea blend accompanied by traditional delicacies, including baranki — slightly drier, Russian-style bagels — and the renowned “Moscow” chocolates, offering an authentic taste of cultural legacy. The tea will be served in exquisitely designed porcelain tea sets, complemented by embroidered linen napkins that reflect the elegance of 19th-century Moscow's tea culture.
