IPL 2025: After Removal From Indian Team, Abhishek Nayar Re-Joins KKR Support Staff

New Delhi, April 19 (IANS) Just a few days after he was removed as assistant coach of the Indian men's cricket team, Abhishek Nayar has formally rejoined Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) support staff for the rest of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025.

Nayar had earlier worked for KKR from IPL 2018 and also took care of grooming young Indian players in the side's academy in Mumbai. He was part of the side winning IPL 2024, before taking up the role of assistant coach with the Indian team, as Gautam Gambhir took over as the side's new head coach in July last year.

Both Gambhir and Nayar, who was lauded by many players like KL Rahul and Varun Chakaravarthy amongst others for their successful run and revival of white-ball cricket careers, were together in the KKR set-up when they won IPL 2024.“Welcome back home,” said the franchise through its social media accounts on Saturday.

KKR also said Nayar has rejoined the support staff and is likely to be at their training session at the Eden Gardens on Saturday evening, ahead of their home clash against Gujarat Titans (GT) on Monday.

IANS had reported on Thursday that Nayar, fielding coach T. Dilip, strength & conditioning coach Soham Desai, and one masseur were removed from their roles in the Indian team ahead of the five-match Test tour of England, starting on June 20.

Interestingly, the BCCI is yet to issue an official statement on Nayar's removal from the Indian team coaching staff, which came on the heels of the side suffering series defeats against New Zealand (3-0) at home and Australia (3-1) in away conditions.

There was uncertainty over Nayar's role in the Indian team once Sitanshu Kotak was appointed as the batting coach ahead of India's five-match T20I series against England earlier this year.

Nayar's entry into the KKR setup at the mid-point of IPL 2025 has left many in the ecosystem wondering how he was allowed to join a franchise within a week after being removed from his role in the national set-up.