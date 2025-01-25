UK teenager sentenced to 52 years for stabbing three children

(MENAFN) Axel Rudakubana, an 18-year-old from Southport, has been sentenced to at least 52 years in prison after pleading guilty to 16 charges, including the murders of three young girls. At Liverpool Crown Court, Rudakubana admitted to fatally stabbing six-year-old Bebe King, seven-year-old Elsie Dot Stancombe, and nine-year-old Alice Da Silva Aguiar. He also pleaded guilty to ten attempted murders, the production of the biological toxin ricin, and possessing an Al-Qaeda training manual.



The court imposed a minimum sentence, which is one of the highest on record for someone of Rudakubana's age. He will serve at least 51 years and 190 days before being considered for parole. However, Justice Julian Goose suggested that it is likely Rudakubana will never be released.



Victim families have expressed dissatisfaction with the sentence, calling for a life term. The incident, which took place during a Taylor Swift-themed dance workshop in Southport last July, led to violent anti-immigrant riots across England. The case has been referred for review under the Unduly Lenient Sentence scheme



