(MENAFN) Russia has expressed support for the deployment of a joint military force by Niger, Burkina Faso, and Mali to fight terrorism in the Sahel region. This announcement was made by Russia's permanent representative to the UN, Vassily Nebenzia, during a UN Security Council meeting on Tuesday focused on strengthening counter-terrorism efforts in Africa.



Nebenzia highlighted the worsening security situation in Africa, citing the growing influence of terrorist and criminal groups across the continent. He accused foreign states, including Ukraine, of attempting to undermine peace and stability in the region. In particular, he referenced a complaint filed by the Sahel countries last year against Ukraine for allegedly supporting terrorism in the region.



He also urged the international community to fully support the three Sahel countries in their fight against terrorism. The Sahel states have been preparing to deploy a united force of 5,000 troops to combat the ongoing jihadist insurgency in the region. These countries have distanced themselves from Western military ties, particularly with France, and have sought closer security cooperation with Russia.



Nebenzia criticized the continued military presence of former colonial powers in the region, which he described as ineffective in addressing terrorism. Russia, he stated, aims to build partnerships based on mutual respect and is committed to expanding its counterterrorism cooperation with African nations.



