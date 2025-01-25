Media reports CNN to fire hundreds

(MENAFN) CNN is planning to lay off hundreds of employees from its 3,500-strong workforce as early as Thursday, sources informed CNBC. The company is pivoting towards digital platforms and away from traditional TV production, with the goal of reducing TV-related costs, consolidating teams, and boosting digital subscriptions.



The layoffs are not expected to impact CNN’s most well-known anchors, though several shows produced in New York and Washington may move to Atlanta. Last October, CNN introduced a digital paywall, charging frequent users $3.99 a month.



NBC News is also preparing for job cuts this week, though fewer than 50 staff members will be affected, according to reports. This wave of layoffs comes amid a broader trend in the media industry, with more people consuming news digitally rather than through traditional TV. Other major outlets like The Washington Post and the Associated Press have also announced staff reductions in response to growing financial pressures.



