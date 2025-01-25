First foreign trip of US secretary of state announced

(MENAFN) US Secretary of State Marco Rubio is scheduled to visit Panama as the first destination of his international trip, which could happen as soon as next week, according to Politico. The visit comes amid President Donald Trump's renewed rhetoric about reclaiming control of the Panama Canal. Rubio is also expected to travel to Guatemala, El Salvador, Costa Rica, and the Dominican Republic between late January and early February, sources say.



The Panama Canal, a vital global shipping route, has been a point of contention, particularly with claiming that China now controls it. Despite these remarks, Panama's leadership has strongly rejected any notion of the canal being taken back by the US. Panama’s President José Raul Mulino sent a letter to the UN Secretary General and Security Council, asserting that the canal remains in Panama’s control.



While in the region, Rubio will likely address issues such as illegal migration, supply chains, and economic growth, with the US State Department noting that engaging with neighboring countries is key to addressing these challenges.



