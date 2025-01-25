Trump claims Biden had ‘very bad’ advisers

(MENAFN) Donald has heavily criticized President Joe Biden's advisers, claiming they provided poor advice that contributed to escalations in both Ukraine and Israel. Speaking with Sean Hannity, Trump argued that the war in Ukraine should never have started, accusing Biden of receiving bad counsel on nearly all fronts. He also expressed disappointment with how Biden handled the situation in Israel and the U.S. withdrawal from Afghanistan, stating that the country should have exited with strength and dignity rather than appearing weak.



Throughout his presidential campaign, Trump emphasized that the Ukraine conflict would not have occurred under his leadership. He repeatedly promised to end the war swiftly, even suggesting that it could be resolved within 24 hours of his taking office. As president, he tasked special envoy Keith Kellogg with ending the war in 100 days.



Earlier this week, Trump issued a veiled ultimatum to Russia, urging the country to settle the conflict or face severe economic consequences, including high taxes, tariffs, and sanctions on Russian goods. Despite his tough rhetoric, Trump also reiterated his positive view of the Russian people, recalling their role in defeating Nazi Germany and stressing that he was not seeking to harm Russia. He suggested that he would be open to talks with Russian President Vladimir Putin, believing that diplomatic efforts could lead to a resolution.



