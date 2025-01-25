(MENAFN) The Kremlin has confirmed that US podcaster Lex Fridman has been in discussions with Moscow about the possibility of interviewing Russian President Vladimir Putin. Fridman, who announced his plans on the Joe Rogan Experience podcast, expressed his goal of using the interview to promote peace in the ongoing Ukraine conflict.



Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov acknowledged the contact, noting that Fridman, a native of Moscow, had expressed his desire to visit Russia and discuss the potential interview with Putin. However, Peskov emphasized that while Fridman is welcome to visit, there are no immediate plans for the interview, as Putin does not currently see the need to give one.



Fridman, who previously interviewed Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, has criticized Zelensky for using their interview to attack Putin instead of focusing on peace talks. Fridman has repeatedly stressed the importance of understanding the historical context of the Ukraine conflict, including the 2014 Maidan coup and NATO’s expansion, to facilitate meaningful peace negotiations.



