Lego Boss Michael Halbye Dies In Swiss Skiing Tragedy: Who Is He? All You Need To Know About The Freak Accident

MENAFN - Live Mint) Michael Halbye, a top executive at Lego and a close friend of the Danish royal family, died in a tragic skiing accident.

The death was announced by Kirkbi chairman and top Lego boss Kris Kristiansen, who said:“It is with great sadness that we received the news of Michael's sudden passing. Our thoughts and care go to Michael's family and loved ones, who are now faced with having to process the unexpected loss of a man who, in all facets of life, has left a great and positive impression on those around him.”

Denmark's Queen Mary described his passing as“a great personal loss,” reflecting on the deep bond they shared.

The queen said in a statement, posted on her foundation's website,“I have received with great sadness the news of Michael Halbye's sudden death. Michael Halbye was a man who possessed a rare positive energy, extensive knowledge and a strong commitment to making a difference for those outside the community,”

“He was also my friend, and he will be missed by many. My thoughts go out to his family and close friends,” she added.

How Michael Halbye died?

Halbye was skiing at an exclusive resort at Verbier in the Swiss Alps when he went off piste and was critically injured. He was airlifted to a hospital but died from internal bleeding shortly after his arrival.

Who was Michael Halbye?

Halbye, 64, was the deputy chairman of Kirkbi, an investment fund that owns a majority stake in The Lego Company.

He was a member of Kirkbi's board of directors since 2020 and was elected vice chairman in 2022. He quickly became a trusted partner of chairman Thomas Kirk Kristiansen, whose family owns a majority of the Lego Group.

He was also part of the Queen Mary Foundation's board of directors since its inception in 2007. The organization, which focuses on anti-bullying and mental health, credited Halbye with playing a“central role” in shaping the foundation into what it is today.