Bengaluru Weather Today: Brace For Rains, Gusty Winds As IMD Issues Yellow Alert For THESE Districts Till April 17

MENAFN - Live Mint) The India Meteorological Department (IMD has released a five-day weather forecast for the state, cautioning residents about possible thunderstorms, lightning, and strong winds.

Also Read: Heat wave alert in Rajasthan, Delhi, and THESE states till April 19; IMD issues heavy rainfall warning for Eastern India

According to the official release issued on April 15, wind speeds are expected to range between 30 and 50 km/h. Many areas across Karnataka may experience light to moderate rainfall scattered over the next few days.

Which Districts Are on Alert?

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a Yellow Alert for 15 districts in Karnataka on April 15 due to the risk of thunderstorms, lightning, and moderate rainfall. These districts include:

Also Read: Weather update: IMD issues fresh heat wave warnings for Delhi till April 18; rainfall in THESE states toda

Shimoga, Davangere, Chitradurga, Chikmagalur, Bellary, Tumkur, Mandya, Hassan, Kodagu, Mysore, Chamarajanagar, Ramnagar, Bangalore Urban , Bangalore Rural, and Kolar.

What does IMD advise?

The IMD warns of gusty winds ranging from 30 to 50 km/h, lightning, and scattered light to moderate rainfall across the state.

The Karnataka State Natural Disaster Monitoring Centre (KSNDMC) notes that coastal, Malnad, and southern interior districts will likely experience light to moderate rain.

Also Read: IMD predicts above-normal cumulative rainfall during monsoon, rules out El Nino conditions

Northern interior districts may see light rainfall and isolated drizzles.

Residents, especially in the affected districts, are advised to stay indoors during storm activity and be cautious in the late afternoon and evening hours, when weather disturbances are expected to intensify.

What is a Yellow alert?

A Yellow Alert is issued to signal the possibility of severe weather that may impact daily activities. It serves as a warning to be aware and prepared but is not as severe as an Orange or Red alert. Under a Yellow Alert, people should:

-Stay updated with weather forecasts

Residents are advised to stay indoors during storm activity and be cautious in the late afternoon and evening hours.

-Avoid outdoor activities during lightning or heavy rain

-Take precautions to prevent damage from gusty winds



IMD has issued a Yellow Alert for 15 districts in Karnataka due to expected thunderstorms and strong winds.

Wind speeds could reach 30 to 50 km/h, increasing the risk of lightning and rainfall. Residents should stay updated and take precautions to mitigate the impact of severe weather.

Key Takeaways