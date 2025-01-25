Russia Exporting Ukrainian Kaolin, Coal Via Mariupol Port
1/25/2025 6:09:48 AM
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The invaders are exporting kaolin and coal brought by rail from Luhansk region through the Mariupol port on the Sea of Azov.
This was reported on Telegram by Petro Andriushchenko, former advisor to the Mariupol mayor in exile, Ukrinform saw.
“Three bulkers were loaded between January 12 and 17. The cargo is kaolin and coal brought by rail from Luhansk region,” Andriushchenko wrote.
No traffic was observed in the port between January 18 and 25, except for more coal being accumulated.
Up to two trains carrying coal arrive in town daily.
As reported, early this year, Russian invaders doubled the Mariupol port's cargo turnover against the previous year in order to export looted goods.
